New charge filed in case of accidental Anne Arundel Co. school shooting

A reckless endangerment charged has been added in the case of a man charged after a 7-year-old boy fired a gun inside a Maryland elementary school in early February.

A new charge was added to the accidental gun discharge case from February that’s tied to an Anne Arundel County school.

Court records show that one count of reckless endangerment was filed against Eashan John Stefanski, a 34-year-old Pasadena man, Thursday.

He was initially charged with leaving a loaded firearm accessible to a minor in February, when a 7-year-old boy accidentally discharged a gun at Freetown Elementary School in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The new charge was added more than a month after the incident, which saw the child suffer an injury to his hand.

Detectives found the gun was obtained from the boy’s home.

Stefanski is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, The Baltimore Banner reported.

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