LIVE RESULTS: Virginia’s redistricting referendum

WTOP has the latest results in Virginia's special election on a Democratic-led effort to redraw the state's congressional maps ahead of the midterms.

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of the 2026 Virginia redistricting referendum online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.

Voters have voted ‘yes’ on proposed amendment to Virginia’s constitution that clears a path for a Democratic-led redistricting effort, aimed at gaining the party seats in the U.S. House amid a nationwide gerrymandering showdown.

The proposed amendment to the state constitution authorizes the General Assembly to move forward with a plan spearheaded by Virginia Democrats.

Outside of the special election, Republicans have challenged the redistricting effort’s legality. The Virginia State Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments after the results are in.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. for in-person voting.

See live results as they come in.

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