3 men charged in assault at Arundel Mills Mall that led to shooting, police chase, crash

A total of five people were injured during the incident — including a suspect who was shot by the man during the assault, according to a Monday news release from Anne Arundel County police.

Three men are facing charges after police say they attacked a man at Arundel Mills Mall, stealing his phone and gun before fleeing the mall and leading officers on a car chase that ended in a crash Saturday evening.

A total of five people were injured — including a suspect who was shot by the man during the assault in Hanover, according to a Monday news release from Anne Arundel County police.

The man told police he was leaving the mall near the Burlington Coat Factory when three suspects began assaulting him around 5 p.m. He pulled out his handgun and the suspects tried to take the weapon. The gun was fired during the struggle and struck one of the suspects.

Police said the suspects took off with the man’s handgun and cellphone. Law enforcement identified their car, a black Nissan Altima, in Glen Burnie and police began a pursuit as the suspects went onto Interstate 97 in Baltimore County.

The Nissan crashed on Interstate 695 and the three men ran off. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Aviation Unit helped track down the men, who were taken into custody.

Two of the men were hurt in the crash, and police said their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The third man was treated for a gunshot wound. Police did not clarify which man was shot.

Three men from Maryland have been arrested on charges stemming from Saturday’s incident: Brandon Edwards Jr., 21, of Severna Park, as well as Daevone Johnson, 24, and Elijah Fisher, 20, both of Glen Burnie.

Online court records show all three are facing charges of robbery and first-degree assault. The man the group allegedly attacked also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer with the Anne Arundel County police department was also injured in a separate crash during the response. That officer was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Police were able to find the victim’s handgun in the mall’s parking lot and his phone nearby Route 100 and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie.

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