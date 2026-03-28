Three arrested after shooting at Arundel Mills Mall leaves one injured

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an altercation at Arundel Mills Mall which led to one person injured after a shot was fired.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after an altercation at Arundel Mills Mall led to one person being injured after a gun was fired.

Police were called to Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover after 5 p.m., where they found an adult male victim in the vestibule near Burlington Coat Factory.

The victim was leaving the store when he was approached by several individuals who began assaulting him, police said.

During the altercation, the victim drew a handgun, and the struggle over the weapon led to a shot fired, striking one of the suspects in the wrist.

The suspects then fled the mall in a black Nissan Altima. Police followed them, leading to a chase through the Glen Burnie area. The suspects wrecked their vehicle on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, and bailed from the car.

Anne Arundel and Baltimore County police located and took three into custody, one suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and two others with minor injuries from the vehicle crash.

The mall has been reopened, and the investigation is ongoing.

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