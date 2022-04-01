1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on Anne Arundel Co. family home

One person inside the house met crews outside in the pouring rain while the other three — a mother, father and their child — remained trapped inside the home.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials say that a person has died after an evening of severe weather brought down a large tree and damaged a home.

The tree fell on a home located in the 800 block of Holly Drive West near Annapolis, Maryland, according to first responders.

Officials said that four people were in the home when the tree fell and several trees were damaged around the home.

One person inside the house met crews outside in the pouring rain while the other three — a mother, father and their child — remained trapped inside the home.

The child was not seriously hurt, but their dad died after the tree crashed into their bedroom. The child’s mother is still in the hospital and her injuries are life-threatening.

We’re also told one person was hurt when a tree fell on a house in Severna Park. No other information was available about that incident.

This is a developing story.