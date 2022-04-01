RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins | Yellen to see Ukraine PM | Boycott of Russian gas?
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on Anne Arundel Co. family home

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Liz Anderson | landerson@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 1:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Officials say that a large tree fell on top of the home’s bedroom while four people were inside.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials say that a person has died after an evening of severe weather brought down a large tree and damaged a home.

The tree fell on a home located in the 800 block of Holly Drive West near Annapolis, Maryland, according to first responders.

Officials said that four people were in the home when the tree fell and several trees were damaged around the home.

One person inside the house met crews outside in the pouring rain while the other three — a mother, father and their child — remained trapped inside the home.

Officials say that a large tree fell on top of the home’s bedroom while four people were inside.

The child was not seriously hurt, but their dad died after the tree crashed into their bedroom. The child’s mother is still in the hospital and her injuries are life-threatening.

We’re also told one person was hurt when a tree fell on a house in Severna Park. No other information was available about that incident.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up