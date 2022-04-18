Frost and freeze advisories precede cold afternoon rain across DC region

Grab your jacket and an umbrella as you head out the door Monday, as showers and chilly temperatures will be experienced by much of the D.C. area.

A cold start to the morning might make you forget its spring, depending on where you live in the region. The National Weather Service issued both a frost advisory and a freeze warning for the northern and western suburbs outside of D.C., which will last until 9 a.m.

The freeze warning includes all of Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties, along with the northern parts of Howard and Baltimore counties.

The frost advisory will cover the rest of Howard and Baltimore counties as well as Montgomery County. In Virginia, Loudoun and Fauquier counties are also expected to see some frost.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said that the area should look out for some quick-moving rain to create a wet afternoon and evening.

Low temperatures are expected to be below normal tonight. We have a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect beginning tonight at midnight through 9AM Monday morning. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/TaSxvrVfF1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 18, 2022

“What’s going to happen today is rain is going to move in as early as midday, late morning hours. Those showers will continue throughout the day and as they start off north and west of D.C., you may even see a few flakes, maybe some graupel,” she said.

So what’s the good news for those in favor of much warmer weather? Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s as the week rolls through.

Forecast:

Monday: Chilly rain develops, mainly mid to late morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Not as cool and less windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.