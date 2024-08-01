Live Radio
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on US-50 near Annapolis, traffic blocked for over 3 hours

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

August 28, 2024, 10:05 AM

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police told WTOP the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. between Maryland Rt.  450/Parole and MD-70/Rowe Boulevard near Annapolis.

It is unclear if others were hurt in the crash. Troopers are still at the scene investigating.

All lanes were blocked for over three hours, and drivers were diverted from exit 23 to Parole.

All lanes reopened at around 7:40 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

