1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on US-50 near Annapolis, traffic blocked for over 3 hours

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police told WTOP the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. between Maryland Rt. 450/Parole and MD-70/Rowe Boulevard near Annapolis.

It is unclear if others were hurt in the crash. Troopers are still at the scene investigating.

All lanes were blocked for over three hours, and drivers were diverted from exit 23 to Parole.

All lanes reopened at around 7:40 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.