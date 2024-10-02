Live Radio
WATCH: Police officer saves deer stuck in soccer net in Annapolis

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 2, 2024, 1:55 PM

A police officer saved a deer after it became stuck in a soccer net at a park in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said Corporal Sears received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an injured deer at Peninsula Park.

When Sears arrived, he saw the deer in distress with its antlers stuck in the soccer net.

Sears used shears to cut off the netting and freed the deer within a few minutes. The deer wasn’t injured in the ordeal and was released to safety.

The rescue was caught on Sears’ body camera. Anne Arundel County police said the interaction demonstrated “the professionalism and dedication of our officers in handling wildlife-related incidents.”

Watch the video below:

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

