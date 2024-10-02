WATCH: Police officer saves deer stuck in soccer net in Annapolis

A police officer saved a deer after it became stuck in a soccer net at a park in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said Corporal Sears received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an injured deer at Peninsula Park.

When Sears arrived, he saw the deer in distress with its antlers stuck in the soccer net.

Sears used shears to cut off the netting and freed the deer within a few minutes. The deer wasn’t injured in the ordeal and was released to safety.

The rescue was caught on Sears’ body camera. Anne Arundel County police said the interaction demonstrated “the professionalism and dedication of our officers in handling wildlife-related incidents.”

