Anne Arundel County libraries to offer free rapid COVID-19 test kits

Visitors of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, libraries can check out a book and grab a coronavirus rapid test kit.

Visitors of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, libraries can check out a book and grab a coronavirus rapid test kit.

It said it’s currently the only library system in the state that is giving out the test kits.

“At their core, libraries are about access,” Library CEO Skip Auld said in a statement.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement that while vaccinations increase, “providing free and easy access at the community level will help us slow the spread of COVID as winter approaches.”

Kits are intended for personal use and are limited to one per person, per day.

“People with COVID symptoms or who had possible exposure can test at home for free when it’s convenient,” County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said.

In Virginia, 18 libraries across the state will provide residents free, rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits.

More Coronavirus news

Sign up for WTOP alerts

Sign up for WTOP’s coronavirus email newsletter

Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the DC region

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.