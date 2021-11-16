CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Anne Arundel County libraries to offer free rapid COVID-19 test kits

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 5:48 PM

Visitors of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, libraries can check out a book and grab a coronavirus rapid test kit.

It said it’s currently the only library system in the state that is giving out the test kits.

“At their core, libraries are about access,” Library CEO Skip Auld said in a statement.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement that while vaccinations increase, “providing free and easy access at the community level will help us slow the spread of COVID as winter approaches.”

Kits are intended for personal use and are limited to one per person, per day.

“People with COVID symptoms or who had possible exposure can test at home for free when it’s convenient,” County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said.

In Virginia, 18 libraries across the state will provide residents free, rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

