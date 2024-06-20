Boxer shot and killed in Anne Arundel Co. just a month after winning Golden Gloves national championship

A man who recently won the belt at the National Golden Gloves Boxing tournament was gunned down outside his home Monday. Police have arrested a man for what they called a “targeted" shooting.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 500 block of Meadowmist Way in Odenton, Maryland, on June 17 at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say Isaiah Olugbemi, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a shock trauma center where he died, according to a news release.

Olugbemi just a month earlier won a split decision in the finals of the Golden Gloves of America National Championship.

“I just want people to know that my brother was a great father, a great man,” Daniel Olugbemi told NBC4. “He just wanted to be nothing but a great boxer.”

The sister of Isaiah Olugbemi was filming a makeup video when the shots rang out. She shared that video with NBC4 as well.

“He always looked out for everyone and made sure that everyone was good,” she told the news outlet. “I just want them to know. And he was just a hard worker. Anything that he wanted, he went after it.”

Nicholas Giroux, 36, also of Odenton has been charged first- and second-degree murder in the shooting.

