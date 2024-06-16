Live Radio
Anne Arundel Co. police search for suspect in shooting death of Severn man

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

June 16, 2024, 3:50 PM

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a deadly shooting in Severn Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle around 7:19 p.m., according to a social media post from the department.

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found 34-year-old Keion McKinney, of Severn, behind a building with apparent gunshot wounds. McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates McKinney exited a townhome and a male suspect shot him in the rear yard before fleeing the scene, the department said.

Police said this appears to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives ask anyone with information to call in at 410-222-4731.

A map of the area where the shooting took place is below.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle.

kate.corliss@wtop.com

