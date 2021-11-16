CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Coronavirus » Some Va. libraries to…

Some Va. libraries to offer free, rapid at-home COVID-19 kits

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with 18 libraries across the state to provide residents free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits, the agency said Tuesday.

According to a news release, the purpose of the pilot program — which runs through Dec. 31 — is to increase COVID-19 testing, “especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations.”

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” Dr. Laurie Forlano, with VDH, said in the release. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”

People can pick up the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from a library, follow the virtual guide at home to take the test and get digital results in 15 minutes.

The kits use a digital platform called eMed, so you’ll need a mobile device or computer to create an account to join a virtual testing session with an assistant who’ll guide you through the process. Then, eMed will report the results to the VDH.

Individuals can request a free test kit from their local library by following the library’s guidelines.

VDH recommends that tests be used within two weeks to avoid expiration.

The full list of libraries currently participating is online and below:

VDH said more libraries can opt in to the program at a later date.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up