How to get a ride to the Annapolis mass vaccination site

Need a ride to the mass vaccination site in Annapolis? Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has you covered.

The site at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will begin vaccinating people starting April 15, and County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley want to make sure transportation is not a problem.

“Anne Arundel County has prioritized our most vulnerable residents throughout the vaccination rollout, and we will continue to do so at the new mass vaccination site by providing free, convenient transportation options for our residents,” Pittman said.

Navy Stadium is centrally located, “but for those without easy access to transportation options, it might as well be a million miles away, Buckley said.

Here are ways to get a ride:

Office of Transportation: County residents can schedule a free ride to their appointment. Call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to access the county-operated vaccine service. Operators are available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Rides can be arranged to the Navy Stadium site or any other vaccination clinic in the county.

County residents can schedule a free ride to their appointment. Call 410-222-0225 or 410-222-0047 to access the county-operated vaccine service. Operators are available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Rides can be arranged to the Navy Stadium site or any other vaccination clinic in the county. Bus: AA-Gold College Parkway service route to Rowe Boulevard/Taylor Avenue stop by the Navy Stadium. All fees have been waived during the pandemic. Find out more on the Office of Transportation’s website.

AA-Gold College Parkway service route to Rowe Boulevard/Taylor Avenue stop by the Navy Stadium. All fees have been waived during the pandemic. Find out more on the Office of Transportation’s website. Taxi Voucher program from the Department of Aging and Disabilities: It’s for residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability. The program offers discounted taxi vouchers with participating cab companies, each book costs $5 and is worth a value of $10. Call 410-222-4222 for more details.

program from the Department of Aging and Disabilities: It’s for residents age 55 and older or residents 18 and older with a disability. The program offers discounted taxi vouchers with participating cab companies, each book costs $5 and is worth a value of $10. Call 410-222-4222 for more details. Free shuttles: The City of Annapolis will provide free shuttle bus service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to Church Circle, connecting residents to major city-operated transit routes.

