Montgomery Co. approves new rules for summer camps

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 13, 2021, 1:55 PM

The Montgomery County, Maryland, council on Tuesday approved new rules for the operation of summer camps.

Some of the new rules:

  • Only campers from Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. are permitted to attend;
  • Camps must separate participants into groups of 25 or fewer for indoor activities and 50 or fewer for outdoor activities, and the groups can’t mix;
  • Each camp needs to get a COVID Protocol Plan approved by the health officer;
  • A participant who tests positive or who is in close contact with someone who has tested positive will be sent home or remain in quarantine;
  • Sports activities will be required to follow the rules for youth sports;

You can read the new regulations online.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

