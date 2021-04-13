Montgomery Co. approves new rules for summer camps

The Montgomery County, Maryland, council on Tuesday approved new rules for the operation of summer camps.

The Montgomery County, Maryland, council on Tuesday approved new rules for the operation of summer camps.

Some of the new rules:

Only campers from Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. are permitted to attend;

Camps must separate participants into groups of 25 or fewer for indoor activities and 50 or fewer for outdoor activities, and the groups can’t mix;

Each camp needs to get a COVID Protocol Plan approved by the health officer;

A participant who tests positive or who is in close contact with someone who has tested positive will be sent home or remain in quarantine;

Sports activities will be required to follow the rules for youth sports;

You can read the new regulations online.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.