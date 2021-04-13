Montgomery Co. approves new rules for summer camps

The Montgomery County, Maryland, council on Tuesday approved new rules for the operation of summer camps.
Some of the new rules:
- Only campers from Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. are permitted to attend;
- Camps must separate participants into groups of 25 or fewer for indoor activities and 50 or fewer for outdoor activities, and the groups can’t mix;
- Each camp needs to get a COVID Protocol Plan approved by the health officer;
- A participant who tests positive or who is in close contact with someone who has tested positive will be sent home or remain in quarantine;
- Sports activities will be required to follow the rules for youth sports;
You can read the new regulations online.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus vaccine FAQ: What you need to know
- Latest vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.