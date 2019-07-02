2 displaced after Anne Arundel Co. house fire

Two people are displaced after a two-alarm house fire in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Thursday night. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, but five firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. Five firefighters suffered minor injuries; all but one have been released from the hospital.

The fire broke out on the 5500 block of Greenock Road near the Greenock Hills Stables in Lothian just after 8:30 p.m.

Eighty firefighters arrived to fight the blaze and saw fire on the second floor and in the attic of the single-family home.

The house is located in an area without fire hydrants, so a combination of supply hose line and a water tanker shuttle was used to supply water from a pond about 3,000 feet away.

It took about three hours to fight the fire, but responders remained on the scene until around 3:30 a.m. and investigators stayed through the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire an Explosives Investigation Unit, which investigates all fires in the jurisdiction when the cause is not immediately known or it is suspicious.

There is no indication of explosives being involved, according to Cpt. Russell E. Davies Jr. of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The damage estimate and the status of the smoke alarm are both still undetermined. The town of Lothian borders Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

