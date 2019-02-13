US Customs and Border Patrol hosts hiring workshop at BWI Marshall

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is hosting a hiring workshop at BWI Marshall Airport as part of an effort to add more officers to ports of entry across the country.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is hosting a hiring workshop at BWI Marshall Airport as part of an effort to add more officers to ports of entry across the country.

The workshop is free and will take place Feb. 19 at BWI Marshall in the Maryland Aviation Administration Terminal Conference Room, which is located before security in the back hallway between Concourse C and D, across from the Starbucks.

The agency is hoping to hire officers for ports of entry at the Southwest border, at Dulles International Airport and in Baltimore.

Recruiters will be there so attendees are encouraged to bring resumes. Attendees will also receive an information briefing and resume tips.

The workshop will happen in three sessions. The first starts at 9 a.m., the second at 12 p.m., and the third at 3 p.m. Each session will last about two hours, according to news release from the agency.

Email Baltimore Recruitment to RSVP for one of the three sessions.

