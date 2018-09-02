WATCH LIVE: Flyover after the funeral of Sen. John McCain at the U.S. Naval Academy

Watch live as the late Arizona Sen. John McCain's motorcade arrives to the U.S. Naval Academy for a private memorial service and interment.

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain’s funeral procession made its way along the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway and along US 50 Sunday morning.

McCain was laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy next to his academy classmate and lifelong friend, Admiral Chuck Larson, who died of leukemia in 2014.

McCain’s website said family, friends and members of the 1958 Naval Academy graduating class, along with other Naval leaders and the Brigade of Midshipmen. were at the ceremony, which began at around 2 p.m.

All events after the arrival of the hearse were closed to the public and the press.

