Federal officials dismiss indictment against man who jumped from Alexandria building

Content warning: This report contains material that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

Authorities say a man eluded police as they entered this apartment building on King Street and jumped to his death from his balcony. (WTOP/Dan Ronan) Authorities say a man eluded police as they entered this apartment building on King Street and jumped to his death from his balcony. (WTOP/Dan Ronan) Federal officials have dismissed the charges against an Alexandria, Virginia, man who jumped from his 15th floor balcony to his death to avoid being arrested by FBI agents last week.

According to official documents, Shawn Steven Harris was facing federal wire fraud charges after committing financial crimes against at least four women he was dating.

The indictment said Harris operated a romance fraud scheme from the fall of 2019 through 2021, targeting women he met online and using seven fake identities.

Although he was never a federal employee, Harris carried out the scheme all while claiming to work for the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Treasury Department and the CIA.

“Harris falsely represented to Victim 1 that he had held various federal jobs — previously with the U.S. Treasury Department and U.S. State Department, then with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, and lastly with the Central Intelligence Agency,” court documents read.

Harris convinced the women he dated to let him use their credit cards for what he said were “government-related purchases,” and that, in turn, he promised they would be reimbursed and be provided with lavish gifts.

“Harris took money from his victims with false promises that such monies would be reimbursed by Harris and/or the United States government,” the documents read.

Promises made to the women suggested they’d be paid back with pets, student loan payments, houses, cars, or in installments. None, of course, were paid back.

In one case, Harris bilked a woman out of $15,000, using her credit card to buy electronics, food delivery and ride share services, and a subscription to the Only Fans adult website.

When the FBI arrived at Harris’ upscale high-rise apartment complex Friday morning to arrest him, he jumped off the balcony to his death.

