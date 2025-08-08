Man jumps to death after officers enter his apartment in Alexandria

Authorities in Alexandria, Virginia, confirm that an unidentified man died this morning moments after law enforcement officials tried to arrest him at his King Street high-rise apartment building.

Authorities in Alexandria, Virginia, confirm that an unidentified man died Friday morning moments after law enforcement officials tried to arrest him at his King Street high-rise apartment building.

Authorities say the man eluded police as they entered the apartment and jumped to his death from his balcony.

Yellow police tape, numerous police cars and a tent where the body landed surrounded the Alexander apartment complex at 4300 King Street in Alexandria.

The FBI D.C. Field Office told WTOP that around 6 a.m. as officers were executing a court-authorized criminal arrest warrant, the man fled officers and jumped from a 15th-floor balcony onto King Street.

Agents attempted to perform lifesaving medical aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities did not reveal what the criminal arrest warrant was for. The arrest warrant has been sealed.

Some neighbors who live in the building said they did not know the man and they were surprised on a quiet Friday morning to find their upscale building surrounded by police and media as several lanes of King Street were closed by police.

Police say their investigation will continue.

