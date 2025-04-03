Shuttered romance bookstore rises from the ashes in Alexandria

Friends to Lovers, the D.C. metro region’s first bookstore dedicated to the romance genre, has reopened in a new permanent location in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, after a November fire forced it to close hours after its grand opening.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A new chapter for the popular local bookstore, Friends to Lovers

Friends to Lovers, the D.C. metro region’s first bookstore dedicated to the romance genre, has reopened in a new permanent location after being shuttered by a devastating fire just hours after its grand opening last November.

Owner Jamie Fortin announced the reopening on social media, sharing that the bookstore will now be located at 301 Cameron Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

The reopening marks a new chapter for Friends to Lovers, which originally launched with a vision of creating a welcoming space for romance readers. The store’s return to Old Town Alexandria is a testament to both Fortin’s resilience and the community’s commitment to supporting local, women-owned businesses.

Friends to Lovers was one of three women-owned businesses impacted by the fire at 103 South Saint Asaph Street. The blaze also forced the closures of Little Birdies Boutique and Madame Coco Emporium.

The bookstore’s recovery was bolstered by overwhelming community support, including a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $46,000 to help with reopening costs.

“We have three weeks to pull this off, but I know we can do it,” Fortin said in her reopening announcement.

“There hasn’t been a moment since the fire where I felt alone,” Fortin said. “You all have made this challenging time so easily conquerable, and I’m proud to say that after 137 days, we are finally reopening into our permanent home.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.