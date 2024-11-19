Fire forces 3 Alexandria businesses to close, including new romance bookstore

A fire Sunday night forced three businesses to close in Alexandria, Virginia, including a romance bookstore that had just wrapped up its grand opening celebrations.

A fire Sunday night forced three businesses to close in Alexandria, Virginia, including a romance bookstore that had just wrapped up its grand opening celebrations.

The three women-owned businesses had all operated out of the same building right off King Street, at 103 South Saint Asaph St. in Old Town.

Little Birdies Boutique, Madame Coco Emporium and the Friends to Lovers bookstore were damaged by the smoke and water used to extinguish the flames, according to the Alexandria Fire Department.

The fire came from inside the building and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how it started.

On the day of the fire, the bookstore closed out its opening celebrations by passing out boxes of free macaroons to customers Sunday morning.

Jamie Fortin, the bookstore’s owner, said in an Instagram post the business is looking for another space to operate out of while the building is repaired, which could take months.

“While it looks like our store only sustained smoke damage, we are still waiting on details as to the extent of the damage. What we do know is this building won’t be operational for at least the rest of the year, and most likely longer,” Fortin wrote.

Shanlee Johnson, owner of Little Birdies, said in a post on social media the boutique’s “merchandise — much of it designed with love and care in-house — has been destroyed.”

Her business has been open in Alexandria since 2012.

The chocolate shop’s owner said she was “shaken” by the impact of the fire on Madame Coco and the neighboring businesses.

“These shops have been our partners, our friends, and a source of inspiration every single day,” the business wrote on Instagram.

While the building is being repaired, all three businesses said they will look for ways to engage with customers, such as pop-up shops.

Two businesses are asking for donations on GoFundMe; you can donate to Friends to Lovers or Little Birdies Boutique.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.