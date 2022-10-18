RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Redeveloped Inova Alexandria Hospital won’t open until 2028, 3 years later than planned

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 8:35 AM

Inova Health’s latest redevelopment plans to open a new campus at the old Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, have been pushed to 2028, a few years behind the previously planned open date set for 2025.

“We’re very excited to share that new information as the design of the architecture and the open space has evolved,” said Kathy Puskar, an attorney representing Inova Health.

During Monday’s virtual public meeting, officials shared additional updates, including plans to keep the existing 550 parking spaces currently at Landmark Mall.

An additional 930 spaces will be added across the campus.

Road names have been added to the layout. The official name of the main road into the hospital coming off Duke Street will be Healthway Place.

“Things are moving forward on the site,” Puskar said.

The new hospital campus in the West End will include three buildings:

  • An inpatient hospital that will encompass 470,000 square feet and be 185 feet high;
  • A cancer center will encompass 92,500 square feet and be 80 feet high;
  • A specialty care center that encompass 71,500 square feet and be 77 feet high.

The 231-bed hospital will feature 19 operating rooms. The main hospital will include a pharmacy, meditation room and a gift shop.

Additional open space will be added throughout the campus. There will be three main open spaces, including the community green on the central lawn, the campus meeting place on the north side of the specialty care center and a healing garden. Two rooftop terraces will be accessible for patients.

The helipad is expected to make a total of 30 trips annually, including inbound and outbound. The flight path will be determined by the Federal Aviation Administration and the hospital’s flight service team with plans to avoid neighborhoods and schools.

“Overall, it provides the operational separation and flows in a completely integrated new medical facility,” said Tom Wong, one of the architects on the project.

Inova Health has already gone through the rezoning process to allow the current hospital location to be used for residential redevelopment.

So far, there is no timeline when the Seminary Road site will go up for sale.

The next public hearing with the planning commission and city council will happen at 7 p.m. March 16. The final site plan and building permits are expected to be issued between now and 2024.

