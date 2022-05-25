RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Alexandria City HS to have synchronous virtual learning this week following stabbing

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 25, 2022, 8:20 PM

The ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbing of a student Tuesday has prompted a Virginia high school to conduct synchronous virtual learning for the rest of the week.

Alexandria City High School said that live online learning will be offered at the school’s four campuses Thursday and Friday. Students had asynchronous virtual learning on Wednesday.

Executive Principal Peter Balas said in a letter to the school community that students should follow the normal bell schedule and attendance will be taken. After-school activities will be rescheduled, but athletic events will take place at away locations of city venues.

“We are concerned for our students and staff as we process yesterday’s tragedy and want to ensure that we take the time to put the supports in place for their mental health and well-being for the remainder of the school year,” Balas said.

Students will also participate in “community circles” at the beginning of first period, which will “provide an opportunity for students to express their feelings,” the school said. And there will be chances to receive virtual counseling.

When students return on Tuesday, the school said there will be adjustments for the remainder of the school year, including staggered dismissal, a refine lunch block and transition process. Community circles for all students will also be incorporated in the school day for the remainder of the school year.

Also on Tuesday, there will be school and city staff on site for anyone who needs support.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

