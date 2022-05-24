Student, 18, stabbed to death in fight near Alexandria City HS

An Alexandria City High School student was killed Tuesday in a stabbing that was part of a fight involving dozens of young people.

An Alexandria City High School student was killed Tuesday in a stabbing that was part of a fight involving dozens of young people.

The Alexandria police said the 18-year-old was stabbed in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, on King Street, a few hundred feet from both campuses. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Capt. Courtney Ballantine, of the Alexandria police, said the police were called for the report of a fight at about 12:25 p.m. and found 30 to 50 people in “an active fight.”

The police haven’t released the student’s name, and said they didn’t have any information on a suspect or a motive. They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-746-6819.

No one was allowed into or out of the two main campuses of Alexandria City High School Tuesday afternoon.

The end of school at the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses was delayed as the “secure the building” status wasn’t lifted until 3:15 p.m. Students were let out in smaller groups, the school system said, and after-school activities were canceled.

A school spokesperson said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of our students and staff.”