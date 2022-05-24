RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Student, 18, stabbed to…

Student, 18, stabbed to death in fight near Alexandria City HS

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Alexandria City High School student was killed Tuesday in a stabbing that was part of a fight involving dozens of young people.

The Alexandria police said the 18-year-old was stabbed in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, on King Street, a few hundred feet from both campuses. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Capt. Courtney Ballantine, of the Alexandria police, said the police were called for the report of a fight at about 12:25 p.m. and found 30 to 50 people in “an active fight.”

The police haven’t released the student’s name, and said they didn’t have any information on a suspect or a motive. They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-746-6819.

No one was allowed into or out of the two main campuses of Alexandria City High School Tuesday afternoon.

The end of school at the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses was delayed as the “secure the building” status wasn’t lifted until 3:15 p.m. Students were let out in smaller groups, the school system said, and after-school activities were canceled.

A school spokesperson said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of our students and staff.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

Navy cutting back emissions, moving toward green vehicles in coming years

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up