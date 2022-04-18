RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria picks Hayes as…

Alexandria picks Hayes as permanent police chief

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alexandria, Virginia, has its new police chief.

Alexandria Acting Police Chief Don Hayes was appointed to the permanent job Monday. (Courtesy Alexandria Government)

Acting Chief Don Hayes was appointed Monday, City Manager Jim Parajon said in a statement. Hayes has been acting chief since the retirement of Michael Brown last year.

Hayes has been an Alexandria police officer since 1981, becoming a sergeant in 1996, lieutenant in 1999, captain in 2013 and assistant chief in 2019.

“Chief Hayes’ 40 years as a leader and public servant with the Alexandria Police Department, as well as his deep commitment to our community, makes him the right choice to serve Alexandria as Chief of Police,” Parajon said in the statement.

“His experience and connections throughout our city will be invaluable in our work to protect and serve all, and enhance the relationship between our police department and the community. In addition, the trust and confidence he has within the Alexandria Police Department will serve our officers and our community well as we continue the critical work of recruiting new police officers and retaining and supporting those who choose to serve in this vital capacity.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up