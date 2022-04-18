Alexandria picks Hayes as permanent police chief

Acting Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes was appointed Monday, City Manager Jim Parajon said in a statement. Hayes has been acting chief since the retirement of Michael Brown last year.

Alexandria, Virginia, has its new police chief.

Acting Chief Don Hayes was appointed Monday, City Manager Jim Parajon said in a statement. Hayes has been acting chief since the retirement of Michael Brown last year.

Hayes has been an Alexandria police officer since 1981, becoming a sergeant in 1996, lieutenant in 1999, captain in 2013 and assistant chief in 2019.

“Chief Hayes’ 40 years as a leader and public servant with the Alexandria Police Department, as well as his deep commitment to our community, makes him the right choice to serve Alexandria as Chief of Police,” Parajon said in the statement.

“His experience and connections throughout our city will be invaluable in our work to protect and serve all, and enhance the relationship between our police department and the community. In addition, the trust and confidence he has within the Alexandria Police Department will serve our officers and our community well as we continue the critical work of recruiting new police officers and retaining and supporting those who choose to serve in this vital capacity.”