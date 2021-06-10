CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria assistant chief of…

Alexandria assistant chief of police tapped to temporarily lead department

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 10, 2021, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A police veteran has been tapped to run the Alexandria Police Department on an interim basis as the city searches for a permanent chief of police.

Assistant Chief Don Hayes will become the acting chief of police for Alexandria, Virginia, starting June 25. (Courtesy City of Alexandria)

City Manager Mark Jinks appointed Assistant Chief Don Hayes as the acting chief of police effective June 25.

Hayes, an Alexandria resident for nearly 30 years, joined the force in 1981 and earned the rank of sergeant in 1996. He continued climbing the ranks during his career, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2019.

“Chief Hayes’ 40 years of experience leading various aspects of the Alexandria Police Department and long-standing connection to the community make him the right choice for this acting police chief role,” Jinks said in a statement Thursday.

Hayes graduated from the FBI National Academy and is an active member of multiple police associations, including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

His appointment comes a week after police chief Michael L. Brown said he was retiring to attend to “several changing family priorities.” The city will hire an executive search firm to recruit Alexandria’s next chief.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up