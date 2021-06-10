Alexandria assistant chief of police tapped to temporarily lead department

City Manager Mark Jinks appointed Assistant Chief Don Hayes to be the acting chief of police for the Alexandria Police Department.

A police veteran has been tapped to run the Alexandria Police Department on an interim basis as the city searches for a permanent chief of police.

City Manager Mark Jinks appointed Assistant Chief Don Hayes as the acting chief of police effective June 25.

Hayes, an Alexandria resident for nearly 30 years, joined the force in 1981 and earned the rank of sergeant in 1996. He continued climbing the ranks during his career, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2019.

“Chief Hayes’ 40 years of experience leading various aspects of the Alexandria Police Department and long-standing connection to the community make him the right choice for this acting police chief role,” Jinks said in a statement Thursday.

Hayes graduated from the FBI National Academy and is an active member of multiple police associations, including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

His appointment comes a week after police chief Michael L. Brown said he was retiring to attend to “several changing family priorities.” The city will hire an executive search firm to recruit Alexandria’s next chief.