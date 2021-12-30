Alexandria mayor tests positive for coronavirus

The mayor of the City of Alexandria in Virginia said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Justin Wilson and his family had been traveling in Spain during the holidays.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. I was boosted and had light symptoms,” Wilson said in a tweet.

The rest of his family tested negative and have traveled home. Wilson is isolating in Spain until he can join them.

My family and I have been traveling in Spain through the holiday. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. I was boosted and had light symptoms. Everyone else in my family was negative and they have traveled home. I am isolating here until I can travel home.#GetBoosted pic.twitter.com/bHUbG9osRN — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) December 30, 2021

Some 71% of Alexandria residents are fully vaccinated. The city has a seven-day positivity rate of up to 18.5%. As of Thursday, there were 460 more positive cases from the day before, bringing the total cases to 18,779.

Some 80% of Spain’s population is fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are 100,760 new cases in the country from Wednesday and 78 new deaths.

Wilson is the latest local leader to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive earlier this month. Last week, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also tested positive.