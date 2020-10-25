As the long-predicted fall surge of COVID-19 accelerates nationwide, the City of Alexandria in Virginia is detailing how over 400 of its recent cases possibly originated.

The city’s Health Department interviewed 422 infected residents from Sept. 21 to Oct. 19 and found that one-fourth of them had been in their workplaces within two weeks of feeling sick.

The city also found that in that same time period …

44% lived with someone who had recently had it.

10% had gone to a public event, social gathering or entertainment activity, most of which were indoors.

7% had traveled outside of the D.C. area.

7% had gone to a restaurant or bar (two-thirds of them eating indoors; one-third eating outdoors).

The most recent data shows Alexandria has had 4,230 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began; the city’s death toll stands at 74. Its seven-day moving average of cases per 100,000 residents was 9.5 as of Monday — less than one-third of what it was in early May.

To prevent that average from climbing during this fall surge, city officials are urging residents to — you guessed it — wear a mask and practice social distancing.

More specifically, they also advise:

If someone in YOUR home is sick, ensure everyone wears masks in common areas, avoid sharing utensils and keep your distance (a minimum of 6 feet).

Don’t go to work if you’re sick — or have been around someone with COVID-19.

Limit indoor social gatherings.

Avoid travel as much as possible — especially in areas experiencing surges.

Support businesses that are abiding with the “ALX Promise” and have committed to higher safety standards.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated. Alexandria corrected the percentage of people who had lived with someone who recently had coronavirus.