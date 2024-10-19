Man killed in Alexandria shooting

A man is dead after he was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Police arrived at Manor Road near Cameron Mills Road for a report of a “man down,” Alexandria police said.

A police spokesperson said when officers got there, they initially did not find the victim. However, a short time later, police learned the man had been dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.

Below is the area where it happened.

