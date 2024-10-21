Alexandria massage therapist accused of sexual assaults arrested

A Northern Virginia massage therapist accused of sexual assault has been arrested, Alexandria police said Monday, and they're asking other possible victims to come forward.

Picard Johnson, 31, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration, police said. The charges are tied to sexual assault allegations that two clients made.

Police spokesperson Tracy Walker said the alleged incidents happened at the Alexandria Massage Envy location in the Shoppes at Foxchase Plaza off Duke Street.

WTOP has contacted Massage Envy for comment.

Police think there may be other victims of what Walker called “inappropriate activity.” They’re asking anyone who visited that location between Aug. 1 and Sept. 26, 2024, and who may have experienced inappropriate contact with Johnson, to call police.

“The important thing to remember is that this is a crime, and we would like to hear from you,” Walker said. “But most importantly, we would like to be able to provide resources to anyone who may have experienced this. The sexual assault response team here in Alexandria stands ready to provide victim advocates as well as any kind of service that is needed, so that we can provide the appropriate resources and care for those who may need it.”

The victims are getting help from victim advocates, according to a news release.

Information can be provided anonymously, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Vanderah in the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 703-746-6678.

