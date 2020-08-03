New Virginia cafe hopes to connect visitors with feline forever friend

The Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar offers visitors a chance to play with more than a dozen adoptable cats, and order a drink and a sandwich. See photos.

A cat is seen at the Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Old Town Alexandria. Courtesy Adam Patterson A cat ready for adoption is seen at the Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Old Town Alexandria. Courtesy Adam Patterson A cat is seen in a chair at the Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Old Town Alexandria. Courtesy Adam Patterson Cats are seen in a chair at the Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Old Town Alexandria. Courtesy Adam Patterson The Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar opened on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Old Town Alexandria. Courtesy Adam Patterson The Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar opened on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Old Town Alexandria. Courtesy Adam Patterson

When customers walk through the doors of the newly opened Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Alexandria, Virginia, they’re able to grab a cup of coffee and even find the purrfect match for a new feline friend to take home.

“It’s a place where the cats run around, and you can come in and play with them and socialize with them and hang out with them,” said Adam Patterson, who is co-owner of the new business in the downtown area.

Patterson and his girlfriend opened the new cat cafe on Saturday, located at 109 S. Alfred St. in Old Town Alexandria, near the intersection of King and Alfred streets.

The new cafe offers visitors a chance to play with 15 cats, and order a drink and a sandwich.

There’s even the opportunity to bring one of the stars of the business back home, as all of the cats are adoptable and come from local shelters. They’re rescued by the Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team.

Since Mount Purrnon opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson said they started right away with increased cleaning procedures, and face masks are required for everyone who enters.

The cats available for adoption have biographies on the cafe’s website.

“To know that they’re going to be able to live for the next 10, 15 years, 20 years, eating tuna and hanging out is awesome. We’re really excited about that because these cats are just the best,” Patterson said.

An hour visit with the cats costs $20 for adults, with a discount for kids. There is a separate entrance with no entrance fee if you’re allergic to cats and just want a bite and a drink.

Reservations are encouraged and can be done online on the cafe’s website.

They are working on getting their license to offer wine and beer.

Patterson said he’s happy to see the cats get new homes but that he is already getting connected to them. “Every time they get adopted, it’s going to be rough, for me at least,” he said.