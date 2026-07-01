America 250: How railroads helped build America

Nearly two centuries after the first American railroads began operating, rail remains central to the country’s future.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. AAR is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

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WTOP's Dan Ronan reports how railroads helped build America, standardize time, open the West, connect markets and support industrial growth.

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, another milestone is approaching on steel rails. America’s railroads will soon turn 200.

And while the golden age of passenger trains may be long past, rail remains one of the most consequential forces in American history — and one of the most important pieces of the nation’s transportation system today.

Ian Jefferies, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads, said railroads helped shape the country almost from the beginning.

“Rail was integral in helping build out the West and helping develop communities and cities, and helping develop economies,” Jefferies said.

The story begins in the early 19th century, when railroads helped transform the United States from a loose collection of regional economies into a connected national marketplace. Trains moved people, raw materials, farm products and manufactured goods faster and farther than horses, wagons or canals ever could.

They helped open the West, built towns along their routes and made it possible for goods produced in one part of the country to reach customers thousands of miles away.

Railroads also changed how Americans measured time.

Before the railroads, many towns kept their own local time, often based on the position of the sun. That system worked when people rarely traveled far. But as train travel expanded, the lack of standard time became chaotic.

Joe Schwieterman, a transportation professor at Chicago’s DePaul University, said the railroads forced the country to think differently.

“Creating those standard time zones really did revolutionize how cities can interact with each other,” Schwieterman said. “It’s hard to imagine today not having those time zones, but we can thank the railroads for making all that happen.”

The railroads were so central to commerce in the late 1800s that their influence reached far beyond transportation.

“They were kind of the bedrock of our connection around the country,” Schwieterman said.

That dominance continued well into the 20th century. Railroads carried passengers in luxury and moved massive volumes of freight. But after World War II, the rise of interstate highways, trucking and commercial aviation changed the equation.

By the late 1960s, passenger rail was in deep financial trouble. Private railroads were losing money operating long-distance passenger trains. In 1971, Congress created Amtrak to preserve a national passenger rail network and relieve freight railroads of much of that burden.

Schwieterman said it was a critical decision.

“You either had a risk of the railroads themselves could fail if you forced them to operate these trains, or you give them some relief,” Schwieterman said. “Amtrak really gave them that relief.”

Freight rail faced its own crisis.

By the late 1970s, many railroads were struggling under heavy federal regulation. Prices, routes and service decisions were tightly controlled. Jefferies said the industry was close to collapse.

“Almost 25% of railroads were bankrupt,” Jefferies said.

That changed in 1980, when President Jimmy Carter signed the Staggers Rail Act. The law largely deregulated the freight rail industry, allowing railroads to set market-based rates, abandon unprofitable lines and compete more freely.

Jefferies said the law saved the industry.

“The Staggers Act really saved the industry from ruin,” he said.

The result, he said, is a freight rail network that is safer, more efficient and financially healthier than it was four decades ago.

“Rates have come down from where they were in 1980, when adjusted for inflation, down about 40%,” Jefferies said.

Today, freight railroads remain a backbone of the U.S. economy. Jefferies said rail moves about 40% of the nation’s long-haul freight.

That includes automobiles, coal, grain, chemicals, consumer products, construction materials and intermodal containers that move between ships, trains and trucks.

“Whether it’s manufacturing commodities, whether it’s finished vehicles, whether it’s consumer goods, whether it’s raw materials, whether it’s agricultural products, rail is the best way to move goods,” Jefferies said.

He said freight rail is especially important because it can move large volumes over long distances efficiently.

“It’s the most efficient way, the most cost-effective way, the safest way to move goods over land throughout the country,” Jefferies said.

Unlike highways, which are built and maintained largely with public money, most of the freight rail network is privately owned and maintained. Jefferies said freight railroads invest billions of dollars each year back into their systems.

“We invest upwards of $23 billion to $25 billion of our own money back into the networks every year,” he said.

Passenger rail, meanwhile, is showing new signs of life.

Amtrak has seen strong ridership, especially in the Northeast Corridor. Major investments are underway at stations and along key routes, including Washington’s Union Station and New York’s Penn Station.

Jefferies said passenger rail is enjoying a resurgence.

“Amtrak is experiencing record ridership,” he said. “We’re seeing pretty dramatic investments up the Northeast Corridor.”

Private passenger rail is also expanding. Brightline has built a successful service in Florida between Miami and Orlando, and similar concepts are being explored in the West, including between Southern California and Las Vegas.

Schwieterman said the renewed interest is notable.

“There is a lot of optimism right now on passenger rail,” he said.

Still, freight remains the dominant role for American railroads. And as the nation looks toward its 250th anniversary, rail’s impact is both historic and current.

It helped build the country, standardize time, open the West, connect markets and support industrial growth.

Nearly two centuries after the first American railroads began operating, Jefferies said rail remains central to the country’s future.

“We’re as relevant as we’ve ever been,” he said.

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