America 250: The history of famous US homes 

Learn more about famous American homes that are also cultural treasures and iconic landmarks.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon, located just outside Washington, D.C., is one of the most visited historic estates in the United States. (Courtesy Library of Congress) Courtesy Library of Congress Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, is the largest privately owned home in the United States, spanning approximately 178,000 square feet. (Courtesy Library of Congress) Courtesy Library of Congress Graceland was built in 1939 for Ruth Brown Moore and her husband, Dr. Thomas Moore, and they named it after her Aunt Grace Toof. (Courtesy Library of Congress) Courtesy Library of Congress The glamorous Hearst Castle in California reflects the extravagance of the Gilded Age and the vision of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst. (Courtesy Library of Congress) Courtesy Library of Congress The White House is one of the most famous and recognizable buildings in the world. (Courtesy Library of Congress) Courtesy Library of Congress ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs, and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1778. Window Nation is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

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WTOP's Linh Bui reports how Mount Vernon, Biltmore Estate, Graceland, Hearst Castle and the White House offer unique insights into America’s history and culture.

From presidential homes to private estates, some of the most famous landmarks in the United States not only draw millions of visitors a year, but also provide unique insights into the nation’s history and culture.

Mount Vernon

George Washington’s Mount Vernon, located just outside Washington, D.C., is one of the most visited historic estates in the United States. The property began as a modest one-and-a-half-story farmhouse built by Washington’s father, Augustine Washington, around 1735. Washington’s half brother Lawrence later lived there and named the estate after British Admiral Edward Vernon, under whom he had served.

After inheriting the property in 1761, George Washington expanded the house several times, raising the roof and adding wings, the cupola, and the iconic piazza. The mansion grew to roughly 11,000 square feet and its wooden exterior was rusticated to resemble stone.

Today, visitors can tour the mansion, gardens and historic outbuildings, as well as the tombs of George and Martha Washington and a memorial honoring the enslaved people who lived and worked on the estate.

Biltmore Estate

Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, is the largest privately owned home in the United States, spanning approximately 178,000 square feet. George Washington Vanderbilt II built the sprawling French Renaissance château, which was completed in 1895. His grandfather, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt, had amassed the family fortune in shipping and railroads.

The mansion contains about 250 rooms, including 35 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms, and houses an extensive art collection featuring works by artists such as Renoir and Monet. The estate also included its own planned village to support workers and staff who maintained the property.

Today, the estate is owned and operated by descendants of the Vanderbilt family and attracts more than one million visitors annually.

Graceland

Elvis Presley was just 22 years old and already an international star when he purchased Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for $102,500 in 1957.

The mansion was built in 1939 for Ruth Brown Moore and her husband, Dr. Thomas Moore, and they named it Graceland after her Aunt Grace Toof. Presley later added several signature features, including the famous music-themed gates and a kidney-shaped swimming pool. His Polynesian-themed den, known as the Jungle Room, even served as a makeshift recording studio.

Elvis lived at Graceland for two decades and died there in 1977 at the age of 42. Today, Graceland welcomes over 600,000 visitors each year, although the second floor remains a private area and is still closed to the public.

Hearst Castle

The glamorous Hearst Castle in California reflects the extravagance of the Gilded Age and the vision of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst. The estate began as “Camp Hill,” a family ranch where Hearst camped with his philanthropist mother and mining tycoon father.

In 1919, Hearst inherited thousands of acres and began developing the estate with architect Julia Morgan. The property eventually grew to include 165 rooms, 127 acres of gardens and opulent pools. Hearst also created one of the largest private zoos in the country, featuring animals such as lions, tigers, zebras, camels and kangaroos.

The estate hosted many famous guests, including Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Cary Grant and Greta Garbo. After Hearst’s death in 1951, the family donated the estate to the State of California, and today it is one of the state’s most visited landmarks.

The White House

The White House is one of the most famous and recognizable buildings in the world. George Washington helped select the site and oversaw early planning, but he died before construction was completed. So John Adams became the first president to live there in 1800.

At the time, it was not called the White House. It was known as the President’s House or Executive Mansion until Theodore Roosevelt made its current name official in 1901. During the War of 1812, British troops set the building on fire, destroying much of the interior.

In the 19th century, the White House had an open-door policy, meaning members of the public could walk in and visit the president. Today, the building contains 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and six levels, along with features such as a bowling alley, movie theater and swimming pool. It continues serving as a symbol of the U.S. government.

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