America 250: The shift from products to platforms

A soda machine, of all things, set the stage for today’s Internet of Things. It was connected to a network to show soda bottle levels, setting the stage for today’s technology landscape, where platforms—not products—drive the greatest impact.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Knox Systems is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

The story of the Internet of Things begins not with a high-tech gadget, but with a simple soda machine in the computer science department at Carnegie Mellon University.

The school says that in the early 1980s, a group of graduate students found themselves repeatedly frustrated by a Coca-Cola vending machine that was often empty or stocked with warm bottles. Tired of wasting time on fruitless trips to the machine, they decided to do something about it.

According to Carnegie Mellon, the students connected the vending machine to the department’s computer network. This allowed them to remotely check the machine’s inventory and see whether the drinks had been restocked. This small experiment quietly demonstrated a powerful idea: When a basic appliance became part of a digital network, it gained new usefulness and new meaning.

The vending machine was no longer just a dispenser, it became one of the earliest examples of a “smart” device. This innovation showed how ordinary objects could become more valuable when they participated in a larger information system.

The students’ ingenuity set the stage for today’s technology landscape, where platforms — not just products — drive the greatest impact.

Today, millions of everyday items, from home thermostats to refrigerators to fitness trackers, are connected to software, cloud platforms, analytics and AI. These devices continually adapt and update for users in a way that old-fashioned appliances never could. The university’s vending machine illustrates how most of the devices we call “smart” gained their usefulness not by being futuristic gadgets, but by joining a wider network that helps people get what they want, when they want it.

This evolution has transformed how we interact with technology in our daily lives. Smart home devices are becoming increasingly common. Residents use smart thermostats to control their home’s temperature remotely, smart speakers to play music or get news updates, and smart security systems to monitor their homes from afar. These devices offer convenience and efficiency, making everyday tasks easier and more manageable.

The impact of IoT extends beyond the home. Smart technology is also being used in transportation and infrastructure. Smart traffic lights help manage congestion by adjusting their timing based on real-time traffic conditions. Public transportation systems use connectivity to provide real-time updates on bus and train schedules, helping commuters plan their journeys more effectively.

The rise of smart devices also brings challenges, particularly around privacy and security. As more devices become connected, the potential for data breaches and unauthorized access increases. It’s important for users to be aware of these risks and take steps to protect their information.

Despite these challenges, the benefits of IoT are clear. By connecting everyday objects to a digital network, we can create more efficient, responsive, and personalized experiences. The humble Coke machine at Carnegie Mellon was just the beginning. Today, the possibilities for smart technology are nearly limitless, and its impact on our lives continues to grow.

The story of the vending machine at Carnegie Mellon is a reminder of how innovation often starts in unexpected places. It shows that with a little creativity and a willingness to experiment, even the most ordinary objects can become extraordinary.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.