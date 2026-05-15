America 250: The inventors behind common household items

The interesting backstories behind several items we rely on at home. These American inventors found a creative solution to a problem and ended up transforming how millions of people live.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs, and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1778. Window Nation is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

These four American inventors combined creativity and innovation to reshape daily life in homes across the country. These four American inventors combined creativity and innovation to reshape daily life in homes across the country. Many everyday household items that we use without a second thought have surprising origin stories. These four American inventors combined creativity and innovation to reshape daily life in homes across the country.

The dishwasher

Josephine Garis Cochran often said her servants chipped her heirloom dishes while washing them, but she also did not want to wash the fine china herself.

“If nobody else is going to invent the dishwashing machine, I’ll do it myself,” she said, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Born in Ohio, Cochran came from a family of inventors and was drawn to engineering. When her husband died in 1883, she felt an urgency to turn her idea into reality.

Her design was the first to use water pressure instead of scrubbers, with custom-built racks to hold dishes securely in place.

With the help of a mechanic, she built a prototype and received a patent for her “Dish Washing Machine” in 1886. She later founded the Garis-Cochran Dish-Washing Co., which eventually became part of what is now KitchenAid.

Her practical, convenient design became the foundation for the dishwashers we rely on today.

The air conditioner

One of the world’s first modern electrical air conditioning systems was installed at the Sackett & Wilhelms printing plant in Brooklyn in 1902.

New York engineer Willis Carrier was tasked with solving a summer humidity problem affecting the printing press and causing quality issues.

Carrier’s invention used coils that could humidify or dehumidify the air, allowing the plant to maintain consistent conditions and operate reliably year‑round. This is the fundamental science behind the more advanced air conditioning systems we use today.

Carrier received a patent for his “Apparatus for Treating Air” in 1906, and his spray-type air-conditioning technology quickly spread to factories, offices and laboratories, eventually moving into homes by 1914.

Carrier’s work reshaped the world, and he was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of the 20th Century in 1998.

The home security system

The next time you check your doorbell camera or set the alarm for your house, think about Marie Van Brittan Brown. She invented one of the first home security systems with her husband, Albert Brown, an electronics technician.

They lived in Queens, New York, with their two children. Brown worked long shifts and odd hours as a nurse, and the family was concerned about the high crime rate in their neighborhood. So she designed a security system that included several elements.

Peepholes were put in the front door at different heights, and a camera could slide up and down on the opposite side. Monitors placed anywhere in the house showed the camera images.

There was two‑way communication to speak to the person outside, and pushing an alarm button would alert the police immediately. Many of these features can be found in security systems used today.

A patent for their “Home Security System Utilizing Television Surveillance” was obtained in 1969.

Brown is also credited as a pioneer of closed‑circuit television technology for home security. Her idea kept her own family safe, and transformed how millions of people protect their homes.

The vacuum cleaner

An Ohio janitor named James Murray Spangler invented the first portable electric vacuum cleaner. He worked as a sweeper at a department store but also suffered from asthma, and the dust would irritate his lungs.

Spangler added an electric motor and fan blades to a wooden soap box attached to a broom handle, and came up with the idea to use a pillowcase to collect dust, the first cloth filter bag.

He received a patent for his “Carpet Sweeper and Cleaner” in 1908, and his creative solution revolutionized how people clean their homes.

Spangler founded the Electric Suction Sweeping Company and got the attention of his cousin’s husband, William Hoover, who was a leather merchant at the time. Hoover bought Spangler’s patent and took over the company, renaming it the Hoover Company.

He utilized door‑to‑door salespersons to increase the vacuum cleaner’s popularity and turned Hoover into a common household name. Spangler stayed with the company, working as superintendent.

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