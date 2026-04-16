America 250: How the rise of electricity more than a century ago mirrors today’s AI revolution

When the first electric lights flickered on in lower Manhattan in 1882, Americans were stepping into a new era that would reshape daily life for generations.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Knox Systems is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

When the first electric lights flickered on in lower Manhattan in 1882, Americans were stepping into a new era that would reshape daily life for generations.

Thomas Edison and his Edison Illuminating Company helped lead that transformation, lighting homes at prices that could compete with gas lighting, according to the New York Historical Society.

At the center of the effort was Edison’s Pearl Street power station in Manhattan one of the first commercial power plants in the United States and a milestone in the spread of electric power.

But Edison was not the only innovator shaping the future of electricity.

Nikola Tesla developed alternating current technology, allowing electricity to travel over long distances and making it possible to expand access to power far beyond city centers.

According to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the spread of electricity transformed not only homes but also factories, fundamentally changing how industries operated.

Electricity reshapes industry

The introduction of small electric motors allowed factories to redesign their production floors for greater efficiency.

Instead of relying on centralized steam engines that dictated the layout of machinery, electric motors allowed manufacturers to place equipment where it worked best.

That flexibility helped speed up production and improve operations across American industry.

The Smithsonian notes that in 1899, electricity provided less than 5% of the primary horsepower used in manufacturing. By 1919, that number had jumped to 50%. By 1929, roughly three out of four factories were running on electric power.

Worker protections follow industrial change

As factories modernized and industrial work expanded, concerns about safety and working conditions also grew.

In response, the federal government created the United States Department of Labor in 1913.

Its mission was “to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners of the United States, to improve their working conditions and to advance their opportunities for profitable employment,” according to the department.

A familiar story in today’s tech shift

For residents of the D.C. region, the story of electricity’s rise may sound familiar.

Today, artificial intelligence is beginning to move into homes, workplaces and government agencies across the region, reshaping daily routines in ways that could prove just as transformative.

Like electricity more than a century ago, AI promises new efficiencies and capabilities. Businesses are integrating the technology to analyze data and automate tasks, while agencies are exploring ways to improve services and streamline operations.

Innovation brings opportunity and questions

The parallels between electricity and AI are striking.

Electric power helped factories operate more efficiently and opened the door to entirely new industries. Today, AI is being integrated into sectors ranging from health care to finance, offering the potential for faster decision-making and innovation.

At the same time, the technology raises questions about privacy, security and the future of work.

Just as the rise of electricity prompted conversations about worker protections and safety standards, the spread of AI is fueling debates about regulation, workforce training and responsible use.

Looking to the past for insight

History shows that major technological shifts rarely happen without disruption.

The rise of electricity transformed American life in ways that would have been difficult to imagine in the 1880s.

As AI continues to evolve, it may prove to be the next innovation capable of reshaping how people live and work in the Washington region and beyond.

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