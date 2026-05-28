America 250: How Ford’s assembly line ‘changed the world’ — and put it on wheels

Ford’s assembly line concept transformed manufacturing by advancing existing processes, dramatically reducing production time, and, importantly, cost. The assembly line made cars affordable for Americans and reshaped modern life by expanding access to transportation.

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Simply put, “the assembly line being developed in 1913 changed the world,” according to Ted Ryan, archives and heritage brand manager for Ford Motor Company. “There’s no way that you can overstate that fact.”

That innovation didn’t come out of the blue. The assembly line idea drew from some existing industrial processes that had already proven effective in boosting efficiency. As Ryan explains, “the basic concept of a conveyor, where work came to the workers… had been done in the meatpacking industry and had been used in the armaments industry.”

Those industries had already discovered that moving materials through a sequence of workers could greatly speed up production.

“That concept of things traveling down the line had been used, but no one had ever applied it like (Ford did),” Ryan said.

The concept of “having the vehicle move down the line and then having the parts arrive at the exact moment they were needed — that was the true genius of the assembly line,” he added.

The impact was dramatic. What had previously taken more than half a day could now be accomplished in a fraction of that time. That took the production time of a Model T down from about 12 hours to about 90 minutes.

Before the automotive assembly line at Ford, the automaker’s process was much less efficient.

“The pieces would be there, the workers would swarm around the vehicle, putting on different pieces, different parts,” Ryan said. “Basically, the vehicle stood in one place and the workers came to it.”

Without a structured flow, workers often got in each other’s way and productivity was limited. The new system replaced that disorder with a streamlined, step-by-step process in which each worker had a defined role. “With Ford, it was mechanized mayhem that was controlled,” Ryan said.

The improvements didn’t just make production faster — they made it cheaper. By increasing efficiency and reducing wasted time and effort, Ford was able to significantly cut the cost of each car. In 1908, the Model T was priced at $850, putting it out of reach for many Americans, even as one of the more affordable options in the market. But as production methods improved, the price steadily dropped. By 1924, the price had fallen to $260. That’s about $5,000 in today’s dollars, according to the CPI Inflation Calculator from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those lower prices opened the door to mass car ownership, turning what had once been a luxury item into something ordinary families could afford. This shift reshaped not only transportation, but also American life, influencing where people lived worked and traveled.

“Ford had wanted to put the world on wheels by offering low-cost transportation to everyone,” Ryan said. “And the assembly line took all the costs out of the production and allowed him to do that.”

Additionally, Henry Ford “opened up his factory to everybody,” according to Ryan. “So we spread the knowledge of assembly process to everybody who wanted to come and learn from it.”

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