America 250: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 50 years

For the past 50 years, Habitat for Humanity has helped millions of people worldwide access safe, affordable housing. WTOP reflects on the organization’s history and highlights their ongoing efforts — including home construction, finance education, neighborhood revitalization, disaster response, and advocacy.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA (10/28/2025) — Volunteers from Roof Raiser-level sponsor for the 2025 Carter Work Project, Costco, build during the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Austin, Texas. The 39th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project took place October 26–31, 2025, led by Austin Habitat for Humanity. Hundreds of volunteers came together to build 25 affordable, energy-efficient homes in Whisper Valley, a sustainable community in East Austin. These homes honor President Carter’s lifelong commitment to decent, affordable housing and a more sustainable future. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity International/Angela Wang) Courtesy Habitat for Humanity International/Angela Wang Build Day 1. The 39th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project took place October 26–31, 2025, led by Austin Habitat for Humanity. Hundreds of volunteers came together to build 25 affordable, energy-efficient homes in Whisper Valley, a sustainable community in East Austin. These homes honor President Carter’s lifelong commitment to decent, affordable housing and a more sustainable future. (Courtesy Justin Niederkorn) Courtesy Justin Niederkorn Volunteers build during the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Austin, Texas. The 39th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project took place October 26–31, 2025, led by Austin Habitat for Humanity. Hundreds of volunteers came together to build 25 affordable, energy-efficient homes in Whisper Valley, a sustainable community in East Austin. These homes honor President Carter’s lifelong commitment to decent, affordable housing and a more sustainable future. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Internat/Montinique Monroe ) Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Internat/Montinique Monroe The public interacts with the artist-designed, pop-up doors at the National Mall for the launch of Habitat for Humanity International’s global campaign, Let’s Open the Door. Over the past fifty years, Habitat has helped more than 65 million people around the world build, improve, or finance a place to call home. Now, Habitat is building on that momentum through hands-on builds, pop-up exhibits, compelling new research, and powerful storytelling, bringing housing to the center stage at a global scale with its first-ever global campaign, Let’s Open the Door. Habitat’s pop-up exhibit, traveling to 10 cities worldwide, features 10 full-size doors, each spotlighting work from local artists and real homeowner stories. Together, they represent what’s possible with a safe, decent foundation. For more information about the Let’s Open the Door campaign and the other pop-up door locations, visit www.habitat.org/open-door. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity International/Meghan Cronin) Courtesy Habitat for Humanity International/Meghan Cronin The public interacts with the artist-designed, pop-up doors at the National Mall for the launch of Habitat for Humanity International’s global campaign, Let’s Open the Door. Over the past fifty years, Habitat has helped more than 65 million people around the world build, improve, or finance a place to call home. Now, Habitat is building on that momentum through hands-on builds, pop-up exhibits, compelling new research, and powerful storytelling, bringing housing to the center stage at a global scale with its first-ever global campaign, Let’s Open the Door. Habitat’s pop-up exhibit, traveling to 10 cities worldwide, features 10 full-size doors, each spotlighting work from local artists and real homeowner stories. Together, they represent what’s possible with a safe, decent foundation. For more information about the Let’s Open the Door campaign and the other pop-up door locations, visit www.habitat.org/open-door. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity International/Meghan Cronin) Courtesy Habitat for Humanity International/Meghan Cronin Shown in this photo are Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville’s Southwood condos in Albemarle County, Virginia. The development at Southwood is nearing completion of its phase one, Village One, plan, with Habitat. These condos are within Village One. There will be a total of ninety completed homes here in Village One, and half of these houses will be considered affordable housing. Habitat purchased the property of Southwood in 2007 when the original owner reached out after seeing Habitat’s work with the Sunrise property and community. Sunrise was the first trailer park community that Habitat redeveloped. Habitat is in the process of executing an eleven-phase plan in Virginia. Residents from the mobile home park community here will have the opportunity to move to the first available homes being developed in Village One in Southwood. Once the families have moved to Village One in Southwood, Habitat will begin phase two where the mobile home park community currently is, and create Village Two. (Courtesy Meghan Cronin) Courtesy Meghan Cronin A net zero Habitat house that Lafayette Habitat for Humanity has built in La Place, Lafayette, Louisiana. (Courtesy Meghan Cronin) Courtesy Meghan Cronin ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs, and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1778. Window Nation is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1976, it has helped more than 65 million people around the world find safe, affordable homes.

“We bring together people to build homes, communities, and hope,” said Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International.

Decades ago, on a community farm in Georgia, Millard and Linda Fuller developed the concept of “partnership housing,” which eventually grew into Habitat for Humanity. It was founded as a Christian-based organization seeking to put God’s love into action and help those in need of adequate shelter.

“We are building on the legacy of what home ownership really means to our families,” Goolsby said.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, the former U.S. president and first lady, worked with Habitat alongside the Fullers and shared similar values. They continued their partnership for more than three decades. Through the Carter Work Project, they helped build or repair more than 4,000 homes in 14 countries and raised awareness about housing affordability.

“They are our most famous volunteers and also very beloved,” Goolsby said. “[They] rallied hundreds of volunteers, supporters, entertainers, celebrities to the mission and actually made Habitat for Humanity known internationally.”

Habitat for Humanity is best known for its work in home construction, where volunteers and homebuyers build homes side-by-side. Homebuyers also receive financial education to learn how to budget and manage their mortgages. A common myth is that Habitat gives away houses. Actually, homebuyers obtain an affordable mortgage, often with no interest and payments based on their income. Goolsby said it’s a magical moment when you hand over the house keys to a homeowner or family.

“They are truly proud, elated, and in love,” she said. “They’re in love with all of the support that they receive when opening up the door to that home.”

Another core mission is revitalizing neighborhoods by working with local organizations and residents to understand what each community wants and needs.

“How they want to see their community grow and how they want their neighborhood to address unique challenges and opportunities,” she said. “It is the community coming together and we are facilitators.”

Through advocacy, Habitat has influenced hundreds of policy changes at the local, state, and federal levels for housing affordability. That includes increasing the supply of homes for people of all backgrounds and making sure they can live there long term.

“What does that mean to preserve, permanently, housing that’s going to be for all people?” Goolsby said. “What does that look like when we truly do have a mixed-income community where families can thrive and live together and work in harmony? We advocate for that.”

After natural disasters, civil unrest, or war, Habitat helps communities recover through shelter assistance, training, and education.

“After the disaster is long gone, we’re there for the next five to 10 years, helping to rebuild that community,” Goolsby said.

Habitat has launched a major campaign for its 50th anniversary called “Let’s Open the Door.” Across 60 countries, it is installing symbolic doors that are also original works of art by local artists. These pop-up events are meant to spark conversations about why homes matter and how opening doors creates possibilities. One event was held on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

“Let’s open the door to hope,” Goolsby said. “We believe that Habitat for Humanity has opened the doors to all types of opportunities around the world.”

You can also make a donation to design your own digital door. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, visit its website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.