America 250: From risky adventure to routine trip: How federal rules reshaped air travel

Air travel wasn’t always routine or safe. It took decades of federal rules and industry changes to turn flying from a risky adventure into an everyday option.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Knox Systems is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

If you’ve ever breezed through Reagan National or Dulles for a quick flight, you’re part of a system that moves more than 3 million people and 44,000 flights across the country every day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. But air travel wasn’t always this routine or this safe. It took decades of federal rules and industry changes to turn flying from a risky adventure into an everyday option for families in the D.C. region and beyond.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Organization says it manages flights across more than 29 million square miles of airspace. That’s a massive operation, but it didn’t happen overnight. According to some, the real turning point for commercial aviation wasn’t just faster planes or bigger airports it was trust. People needed to believe that flying was safe before they’d book a ticket, and that trust only came after safety standards were front and center.

Back in the early days of flight, hopping on a plane was more or less a gamble. The FAA says industry leaders at the time believed the airplane would never reach its full commercial potential unless the federal government took action to improve and maintain safety standards.

That push led to the Air Commerce Act of 1926. It gave the secretary of commerce the power to issue and enforce air traffic rules, license pilots, establish official airways, and operate and maintain navigation aids. This was a game changer. It meant pilots had to meet certain standards, planes had to be inspected, and there were rules for how and where planes could fly.

But the evolution didn’t stop there. In 1958, Congress passed the Federal Aviation Act, which led to the creation of the FAA. The agency says the law paved the way for a comprehensive system of oversight that covers everything from how planes are designed and built to how airlines operate day to day.

Today, the FAA says it oversees strict regulations for aircraft design and production, and it conducts constant safety checks on all airlines. The agency also sets what it calls “strict training and performance requirements” for everyone involved in keeping flights safe pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, technicians and mechanics. According to the FAA, its highly trained air traffic controllers and pilots are key to keeping both the runways and the skies safe.

For travelers in the D.C. area and across the country, that means flying is a lot less dangerous than it used to be. The FAA says the system is designed to give passengers peace of mind from takeoff to landing, thanks to layers of safety checks and professional oversight.

One big lesson from the history of air travel is that security enables adoption, confidence and long-term growth. Without the federal rules that made flying safer, commercial aviation might never have become the everyday part of life that it is now.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.