America 250: Locked pouches and the Pony Express: How 1860s mail security mirrors today’s digital encryption

Something as simple as a locking leather bag was a part of the security push that continues to this day. It showed that protecting information is paramount.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Knox Systems is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Long before anyone worried about hackers or digital data breaches, Americans were already grappling with how to keep sensitive information secure as it traveled across the country.

The story of mail security in America goes back to the days of the Pony Express, when a locked leather pouch and a fast horse were the best tools for the job.

On April 3, 1860, Pony Express riders set out on their first run, carrying mail across nearly 2,000 miles of rugged terrain. The goal was to connect the growing nation, getting messages from Missouri to California in just about 10 days — a huge improvement over previous methods. But speed wasn’t the only thing that mattered. Security was just as important.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, each rider would cover up to 100 miles before handing off the mail to the next rider. Along the way, they switched horses every 10 to 15 miles at relay stations.

With every horse change, the rider would move the mochila — a special leather mail pouch — from one saddle to the next. The mochila was more than just a bag; it was a carefully designed security tool.

According to the Smithsonian, the mochila had four pockets, and they weren’t all created equal. Three of the pockets were locked and could only be opened at military posts.

The fourth pocket, which held time cards to track the mail’s journey, was only accessible to station masters. This system made sure that only authorized people could access the mail at each stop, and it created a clear chain of custody for every letter and package.

The locked mochila was an early example of what we now call “access control” — making sure that only the right people can get to sensitive information. The Smithsonian pointed out that this principle is still at the heart of how the government protects information today, even though the tools have changed.

Instead of leather pouches and physical locks, today’s mail and data are protected by digital encryption. Encryption scrambles information so that only someone with the right digital “key” can read it. This technology keeps everything from emails to financial transactions safe as they travel across the internet.

But the basic idea — protecting information in transit and making sure only authorized people can access it — remains the same.

Some draw a direct line from the locked saddlebags of the Pony Express to the encrypted data packets that move across the internet today. Both systems rely on security and verification to keep information safe, whether it’s a letter carried by horseback or a message sent at the speed of light.

For people in the D.C. region and beyond, the story of the Pony Express is a reminder that the challenge of keeping information secure is nothing new.

The methods may have changed, but the need for trust and accountability in communication is as important now as it was in the 1860s.