America 250: The history of American disability rights and healthcare access

Signed into law in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act remains a landmark achievement in civil rights and healthcare accessibility.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Delta Dental Federal Government Program is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, reflecting on advances in civil rights highlights the importance of healthcare equity for all Americans. One of the most transformative laws in American history is the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signed into law by George H.W. Bush in 1990.

The ADA marked a turning point in ensuring that people with disabilities are not excluded from essential services — including healthcare and oral health.

“It will ensure that people with disabilities are given the basic guarantees for which they have worked so long and so hard, independence, freedom of choice, control of their lives, the opportunity to blend fully and equally into the rich mosaic of the American mainstream,” Bush said during the signing. “And legally, it will provide our disabled community with a powerful expansion of protections and then basic civil rights.”

Before the ADA, people with disabilities often faced widespread discrimination in medical settings. Many healthcare facilities lacked basic accessibility features. Progress started with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which prohibited disability discrimination in federally funded programs, including hospitals and clinics. However, protections were limited and gaps in access were still significant.

The ADA expanded these protections nationwide. Under Title III, healthcare providers — including dental practices — are considered public accommodations and must provide equal access to services. This means that medical and dental offices are legally required to make “reasonable accommodations” to ensure patients with disabilities can receive care.

These accommodations could include wheelchair-accessible entrances, modified equipment, extended appointment times, or alternative communication methods for patients with hearing, visual, or cognitive impairments.

Oral health is a critical but often overlooked component of overall healthcare, affecting nutrition, speech and the management of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions. Despite its importance, individuals with disabilities are significantly less likely to receive regular dental care and are more likely to experience untreated tooth decay and gum disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The ADA directly addresses many of these issues within dental care. Dental offices must ensure that patients with disabilities are treated equally and cannot refuse care based solely on disability. Practices are expected to remove physical barriers when possible and provide reasonable modifications to policies and procedures. For example, dental offices may need to provide adjustable chairs or install ramps to accommodate patients during procedures.

In addition to physical accessibility, dental providers may need to provide visual aids or interpreters to ensure patients fully understand their treatment options.

Amendments and updates to the ADA have strengthened these protections, over time. The ADA Amendment Act of 2008 expanded the definition of “disability” to ensure more people are protected under the laws. Congress approved the ADA Amendments Act after a series of Supreme Court rulings narrowed who qualified as having a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The amendments broadened the definition of “disability,” making it easier for individuals to show they are covered by the ADA and entitled to its safeguards.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the ADA stands as an example of progress in civil rights and healthcare inclusion. It has reshaped the expectations for how healthcare systems, including dental practices, serve individuals with disabilities.

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