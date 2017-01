WASHINGTON – A Fairfax, Virginia, road will close beginning Wednesday as crews work on a yearlong project.

Route 123, also known as Chain Bridge Road, will close just north of Fairfax Boulevard in the section between Route 29/50 and Interstate 66 at midnight Wednesday. The closure will last about one year, said Fairfax Traffic Engineer Curt McCullough.

The closure is part of the Northfax Intersection & Drainage Improvements project. It aims to “increase capacity, improve pedestrian mobility and safety, improve traffic flow, and eliminate flooding in the intersection,” according to the project’s website.

The project also will include lane closures on southbound Route 123, but the southbound roadway section will remain open through the project.

A northbound Route 123 detour will be provided, but can handle limited capacity. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes or expect significant delays.

Below are maps with the detours:

