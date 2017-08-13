Solar eclipse: Everything you need to know in DC, Md. and Va.

WASHINGTON — Hey DMV, “Eclipse Mania” is officially here. With just days to go until the whole country sees the moon partially or totally cover the sun on Aug. 21, everywhere you look the sun and moon are media darlings. It has been very gratifying to see all of the coverage being given to this once in a lifetime cross country solar eclipse.

Safety

No matter where you live, the most important consideration to enjoying this event is safety. To view the eclipse safely you have to read and heed the advice provided by NASA.

Failure to do so can result in permanent eye damage. Parents must ensure their children are safely observing the eclipse. Approved eclipse glasses can be purchased through online and local vendors. Buy only from these vendors as there have been reports of unsafe eclipse glasses being sold.

In the D.C. region, the solar eclipse will be a partial phase eclipse. You have to go to one of the 14 states where the 70-mile wide path of the moon’s shadow occurs to experience totality — the complete covering of the sun by the moon. There are 200 million people who live within one day’s drive of the path of totality so traffic is expected to be heavy in some areas. And, the feds are warning about driving during the eclipse.

Eclipse Events

If you are traveling or live out of the D.C. area, NASA has created a nationwide events page.

Within the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, there are a lot of solar eclipse events taking place. This is not an all inclusive list due to the sheer number of events. Call your local library and recreation center to find out whether an eclipse event is being held.

Shenandoah: The Second Annual Night Sky Festival is family friendly with astronomy stuff for all ages. The Night Sky Festival will occur over four days and nights, including the day of the eclipse — rain or shine. Most of the events are free. Rooms can be booked and there are places to eat.

National Air and Space Museum: View the eclipse using the musuem’s solar telescopes and safe eclipse glasses. The museum will hand out free ones. The museum will have a live feed from a museum in Missouri where there will be a total eclipse.

National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly: Free eclipse glasses and safe solar telescopes will be available.

National Zoo: Another place to find a safe solar telescope and free glasses for viewing.

National Archives: You’ll find safe solar telescopes here, too.

Alexandria: Dental Excellence is holding a viewing party on its rooftop, and handing out protective glasses.

Anne Arundel County: The Public Library is hosting viewing events at six locations.

Calvert County: All Calvert Library locations will hold eclipse watching events with protective glasses available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Charles County: Safely watch the solar eclipse in the parking lot of the James E. Richmond Science Center in Waldorf.

City of Fairfax: There will be a viewing party at Old Town Hall and Old Town Square, with free viewing glasses while they last.

Fairfax County: Pohick Regional Library and Patrick Henry Library are among the numerous places hosting eclipse events countywide.

Frederick County, Md.: Join the Solar Eclipse Party at the Urbana Regional Library, with safe viewing glasses available while they last.

Gaithersburg: There’s a Solar Eclipse Party at Observatory Park with free solar viewers while supplies.

Howard County: Several viewing parties are planned at county libraries, where safety glasses and refreshments will be provided while they last.

Leesburg: Two Tree Outfitters hosts a Solar Eclipse & Hammock Hangout.

Loudoun County: One of the county’s library viewing parties includes NASA Solar System Ambassador Mary Beth Stoddard.

University of Maryland: The Department of Astronomy plans a safe eclipse viewing session.

Montgomery College: The Takoma Park Campus hosts an eclipse event that includes a planetarium show.

Montgomery County: Total Eclipse in the Park is a watch party in Silver Spring.

Prince William County: The Public Library has numerous eclipse-related events.

NASA Live Stream

If it is cloudy or you cannot get outside to safely see the eclipse, NASA Television will carry it live from coast-to-coast from unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station. Coverage will be featured during the live, four-hour broadcast “Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA.”

“Programming begins at 12 noon EDT with a preview show hosted from Charleston, South Carolina. The main show begins at 1 p.m. and will cover the path of totality the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes. It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as from Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Clarksville, Tennessee,” NASA said.

I will be in Cookeville, Tennessee to see the totality. I am hoping to do a WTOP live report and get some great pictures to share with you.

So here’s to clear skies for Eclipse Mania across the USA!

