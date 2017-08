WASHINGTON — Are you glued to solar eclipse coverage? If you can’t make it outside to (safely) take in the eclipse, NASA is providing coverage online and on NASA Television beginning at noon.

Watch NASA’s live video stream below to follow developments during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.