Krispy Kreme marks eclipse with chocolate glazed doughnuts

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:07 am 08/10/2017 08:07am
FILE - In this April 17, 2008, file photo, Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in Matthews, N.C. Krispy Kreme announced Aug. 9, 2017, that it's giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. later this month.

The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company says in a press release that the eclipse is “a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S.” and its chocolate doughnuts will “have the same effect.”

The doughnuts are available beginning Aug. 19.

