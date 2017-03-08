Cherry blossom watch: Weekend could bring cold weather, change in peak bloom

Get everything you need to know about visiting the Cherry Blossoms via WTOP’s Cherry Blossoms page.

WASHINGTON — The cherry blossoms are quickly approaching peak bloom, but the temperatures to come later this week could throw off the expected bloom dates.

Currently, the cherry blossom trees are in stage three — florets extended — of six on their way to peak bloom.

According to the National Park Service, the mild weather expected through the week could result in record early peak bloom, but the cold temperatures this weekend could delay the blossoms.

Peak bloom, when 70 percent of Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, is expected on March 14 to 17.

Cherry trees are at florets extended, the 3rd stage of 6 on the way to peak bloom. But will colder tempers this weekend slow the process? pic.twitter.com/LoYFeI4Twz — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 7, 2017

A peak bloom on March 14 would beat the record for the earliest bloom date in 1990 by one day. Follow the bloom watch on the park service’s website.

