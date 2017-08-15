501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » The growth of H…

The growth of H Street: Where people used to ‘run,’ now they stay

By Rachel Nania | @rnania August 15, 2017 1:09 am 08/15/2017 01:09am
Share

Once a bustling city corridor, H Street NE fell victim to urban decay following suburbanization and the city's 1968 riots. But its lost vibrancy is being restored.

WASHINGTON Standing next to a colorful poolside cabana on the roof deck at H Street NE’s newest apartment building, The Apollo, one has views of a vegan diner to the right, a Starbucks to the left, and a sustainable chicken restaurant straight ahead.

Below is marble-countered coffee shop and a shiny new Whole Foods Market.

But 40 years ago, that view was much different.

“It got to a point where you didn’t walk through H Street, you ran through H Street,” said Anwar Saleem, executive director of the nonprofit H Street Main Street.

Related Gallery

Between bodega and ‘behemoth’: DC sees rise in neighborhood food markets

Out of eggs? Need a gallon of milk? Skip the grocery store. At a number of neighborhood markets throughout the city, owners are offering everything from pantry staples to sophisticated sandwiches, and even story time for the little ones.

Once a bustling city corridor “probably the second-most vibrant district in the city when it comes to income,” Saleem said H Street fell victim to urban decay following suburbanization and the 1968 riots that took place after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It was redlined by banks; it was basically a forgotten area,” Saleem said.

That is until H Street Main Street and the city, along with hundreds of community members, teamed up in 2002 to breathe new life into the neighborhood’s cracked sidewalks, boarded-up buildings and shuttered art spaces.

Now, H Street’s lost vibrancy is being restored.

The revitalization of H Street did not happen overnight.

Growth has been gradual — first with a wave of businesses catering to night life. But Washingtonians are no longer hopping back over the Hopscotch Bridge once they close out their bar tabs. A new influx of residences and daytime businesses are giving them a reason to stay.

Maury Stern, a partner at Insight Property Group, which owns The Apollo, sees the redevelopment of the 600 block of H Street formerly home to the historic Apollo Theater and a self-storage business as a turning point for the neighborhood.

“This block, before we redeveloped it, was really a problem on H Street,” said Stern, who added that blocks to the east and west were seeing activity, but the middle stayed mostly neglected.

“Everything in between has sort of taken a little bit longer.”

Related Stories

Now that The Apollo and its surrounding buildings are near completion, Stern hopes people not only come to the 600 block, but stay on the block, visiting its array of retailers, including Whole Foods, The Wydown, Solid State Books and a dining concept from the owners of Philadelphia’s acclaimed Vedge.

“You could work within the building, you could shop at Whole Foods, you could eat dinner or lunch at [Vedge], spend time hanging out in the bookshop,” Stern said.

H Street Main Street’s Saleem says the neighborhood’s reactivation has attracted more than 300 businesses and created more than 3,600 jobs. But restaurants and retail aren’t the strip’s only appeal.

For the past 12 years, H Street has been home to a fall festival that’s grown from 500 participants to more than 150,000. And in 2016, a 2.2-mile streetcar system opened on H Street, connecting riders from Union Station to Benning Road.

“If you really put the residents and the businesses together, and you work together, it just shows that you can really bring back any neighborhood in this country. And H Street’s a good example of that,” Saleem said.

H Street is by no means done growing.

A new retail and residential center replacing the former H Street Connection shopping center between 8th and 10th streets NE is scheduled to open in 2019, The Washington Business Journal reports. Urban Turf details more than 10 other developments planned for the area.

However, next on Saleem’s list of projects is a focus on stretching H Street’s business boom to nearby Bladensburg and Benning roads “to really create a community where you can walk.”

“We want to be walkable, we want to be livable, we want to be enjoyable,” he said.

Redeveloping Hechinger Mall a strip mall that connects all three thoroughfares — would be a “game-changer,” Saleem added.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance DC H Street DC neighborhoods dc streetcar h street H Street Main Street H Street NE H Street redevelopment H Street revitalization Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News Photo Galleries rachel nania Real Estate News restoring H Street The Apollo Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Charlottesville clash
Today in History: Aug. 15
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 13-19
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Lollapalooza 2017
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Food scraps you can eat
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC