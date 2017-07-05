5 cool and affordable date spots in DC

Editor’s Note: This is the second article in a three-part series that explores modern dating in the District from WTOP’s Rob Woodfork. Catch up and read the first article on dating apps.

If last week’s advice helped, and you found someone you’d like to get to know better before entering the “Netflix and chill” phase, this week’s column is for you.

A guy can spend more than $170 on a first date, according to a 2015 survey from a date-auction site. For most people of a certain tax bracket (regardless of gender or agreements on how the tab will be paid), that’s a helluva lot to spend in this early and sensitive stage of the dating process.

So for those of us who can’t afford to go “two and through” too many times (that’s my cute way of labeling a relationship that lasts just two dates), I’ve assembled a list of five local places where you won’t have to sell your car (or a kidney) to enjoy a few hours with that special someone.

My criteria for this list is simple: I don’t like to wait, I don’t like to be elbow-to-elbow with strangers and I don’t like feeling like I’ve overpaid. What I do like is unique ambiance (i.e. not a chain restaurant), the option to sit outside when the weather is nice and a noise level that doesn’t drown out conversation.

Without further ado, here’s a list of great D.C. date spots, in no particular order:

Dirty Habit Part of the charm of Dirty Habit is you probably wouldn’t notice it unless you were actually looking for it. Tucked away behind a gate on 8th Street NW (behind Hotel Monaco), you’ll walk through a trendy outdoor patio and enter a perfectly lit, modern lounge area. Personally, I’d view this as more of a third date option, rather than a first. The food is reasonably priced and cocktails run around $13, but limited options are on special for $8 during happy hour. That said, I tried the Rude Bwoy (my Caribbean blood demanded it) and I wasn’t the least bit sorry. (WTOP/Rob Woodfork)

