Howard Co. man critical after police shooting

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot by a Howard County police officer Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Fawn Crossing Drive in Clarksville, Maryland. Police said the officer who opened fire was almost struck by a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect.

That officer then fired his weapon, hitting the driver.

Police said the officer was not injured.

The suspect’s condition has stabilized, according to police.

