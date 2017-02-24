8:10 am, February 24, 2017
Howard Co. man critical after police shooting

By John Domen February 24, 2017 7:53 am 02/24/2017 07:53am
WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot by a Howard County police officer Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Fawn Crossing Drive in Clarksville, Maryland. Police said the officer who opened fire was almost struck by a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect.

That officer then fired his weapon, hitting the driver.

Police said the officer was not injured.

The suspect’s condition has stabilized, according to police.

