2:32 am, March 7, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Food News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Why you'll find Alaskan…

Why you’ll find Alaskan fish at the local farmers market

By Rachel Nania | @rnania March 7, 2017 2:21 am 03/07/2017 02:21am
Share

Zac Culbertson sets up booths at several farmers markets in the D.C. area, but unlike the greens and beans that surround him, what he sells isn’t local — it’s from Alaska.

WASHINGTON Zac Culbertson sets up booths at several farmers markets in the D.C. area, but unlike the greens and beans that surround him, what he sells isn’t local — it’s from Alaska.

Related Stories

Culbertson is the owner of Cold Country Salmon, a Virginia-based business that sells sustainable, wild-caught Alaskan salmon direct from the fisherman (Culbertson) to consumers in the D.C. area.

“It’d be unusual, I think, in most parts of the country to meet your Alaskan fisherman. I think people like to have that connection. They like to meet the fisherman,” said Culbertson, who operates a farm near Charlottesville, Virginia, when he’s not fishing.  

A self-described Army brat, Culbertson spent much of his childhood traveling throughout the U.S., including to Alaska. And that’s where he returns each summer for several weeks at a time to fish on a small boat with three others. There are no commercial-sized nets and no tracking devices, but Culbertson and his crew bring in around 100,000 lbs. of fish each season.

“Obviously we have crab and oysters that are out of this world, but fishermen in Virginia have to fish year-round to (catch) what I do six weeks in Alaska,” Culbertson said, citing one reason why he travels 4,000 miles to fish, instead of fishing the local waters.

Another reason is the quality of fish. Culbertson argues there’s a big difference between what he sells and what one might find in an area grocery store. He catches, fillets and freezes his fish all on the same day.

“I’m sure there are some other small producers who do that too, but you’re definitely not going to get that at the grocery store where it’s generally a two-week process,” Culbertson said.

“People think thawed fish means fresh. Wild-caught salmon, you can get it ‘never frozen’ during the season, but you would have to cook it well-done to make it safe,” said Culbertson, adding that all fish must be initially frozen to protect consumers from parasites.  

Culbertson’s stash of salmon doesn’t last him the whole year, but said when he runs out, “it gets people excited for its return.”

And while it may seem odd to see a sign for Alaskan fish at a market set up to feature predominantly local foods, Culbertson says he’s just like any of the other producers who sell products they didn’t grow themselves.  

“Baked goods have ingredients that come from all over the place, they’re just a local business. Same with a coffee roaster,” he said.

And as an added bonus, Culbertson is there to answer any questions about where and how the fish was caught, since he’s the one who did the work.

Cold Country Salmon sells its fish at several year-round farmers markets in the area. For the full list, visit the website

Related Gallery

‘Working the Water’ lends a new way to look at the Bay

For many, the Chesapeake Bay is a relaxing retreat, providing sun, seafood and scenic views. But Jay Fleming sees it through a different lens. (Photos)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Alaskan fish Cold Country Salmon farmers markets Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Local News rachel nania sustainable seafood Virginia Washington, DC News where to buy fish in D.C. area wild-caught seafood Zac Culbertson
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Why you'll find Alaskan…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

NY Giraffe cam to capture calf's birth
DC's cherry blossom pop-up bar
March 1 storm
Today in History: March 6
Oscars fashion
Academy Awards
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays March 5-11
Severe storms sweep through DC region
Spring fever — in February
Washington Spring Training over the years
See Apollo 11 before it leaves
How to pair your Girl Scout cookies with cocktails
Storms ravage California
Cute animals you must see
2017 New York Fashion Week
Local hotels among nation's best
2017 local deaths of note
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017